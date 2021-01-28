Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 5.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $40.80. 277,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 526,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.
Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,162,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 337,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.
