Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 5.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $40.80. 277,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 526,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,162,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 337,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

