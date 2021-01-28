REVV Price Reaches $0.0739 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $20.37 million and $1.86 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVV has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00129880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00270938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00066702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036717 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

