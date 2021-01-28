Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

RNMBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

