Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $214,643.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RMNI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 304,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,383. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $557.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 969,423 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 329,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

