Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,383. The firm has a market cap of $557.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at $76,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

