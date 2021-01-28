RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 20,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total transaction of $216,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,288,842.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $358.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.55 and a 200-day moving average of $306.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.26 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

