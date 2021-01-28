Rio Silver Inc. (RYO.V) (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Rio Silver Inc. (RYO.V) (CVE:RYO) shares were up 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 304,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 85,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Rio Silver Inc. (RYO.V) (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. It owns 100% interest in the NiÃ±obamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada; and Palpa Dorado property located in Moro district of Santa province, Ancash, Peru.

