Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 11.2%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 25,903,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 32,322,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIOT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

