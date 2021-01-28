Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $167.50 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $167,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

