ROAD One Day Volume Reaches $533,841.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One ROAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $166,432.34 and $533,841.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00127484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036539 BTC.

ROAD Token Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

ROAD Token Trading

ROAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.