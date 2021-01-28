Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 1,554,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,289. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

