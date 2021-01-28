Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 118,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 123,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$251.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Christian. A. Marti sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$27,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,740.

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

