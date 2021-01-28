Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.