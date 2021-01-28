Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 13,549,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 11,198,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

