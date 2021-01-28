Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 23.7% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00012350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $41.66 million and $1.07 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00895788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.05 or 0.04315109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.