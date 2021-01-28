Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.88.

ROK opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

