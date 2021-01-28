Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.57

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $4.48. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 31,587 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.