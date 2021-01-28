Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.91. 663,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 277,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
About Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.