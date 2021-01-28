Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.91. 663,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 277,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after purchasing an additional 271,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,761,000 after buying an additional 558,634 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,698,000 after buying an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

