Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

