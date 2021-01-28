Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.8% from the December 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,809,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.