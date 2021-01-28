Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

RYCEY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,206,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,681. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

