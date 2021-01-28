Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 6.4%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $20.53. 2,085,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,706,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Root alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.