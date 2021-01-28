Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 10,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ROSGQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 256,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Rosetta Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

