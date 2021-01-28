Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Up 5.5%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.15 and last traded at $113.79. Approximately 2,445,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,845,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 135.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.