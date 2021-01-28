Rotten (ROT) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $150,365.84 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 56,082,803 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

