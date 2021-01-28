Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) received a €6.50 ($7.65) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.31 ($6.25).

Get Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching €5.42 ($6.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,087,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.85. Commerzbank AG has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.49.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.