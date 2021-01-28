Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,070,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,873,000 after acquiring an additional 153,766 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

