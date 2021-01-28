Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.
Shares of CGI stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,070,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,873,000 after acquiring an additional 153,766 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.