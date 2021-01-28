Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $23,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,340 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 497,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

