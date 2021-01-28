Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.20. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 34,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Royale Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

