RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.74. 832,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 428,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,834,000.

