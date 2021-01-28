RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 393,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,000. Stratasys makes up about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Stratasys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 203.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 42.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

