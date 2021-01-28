RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,756 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

GILD stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.