RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 666.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.52 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

