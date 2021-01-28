RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $9 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $399,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.