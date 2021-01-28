RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Square by 140.2% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 623.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Square stock opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 321.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.