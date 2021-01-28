RPG Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

