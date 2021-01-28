RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 54,285 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $465,697,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 86,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 152,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

