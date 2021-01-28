RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,076 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $460.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.46 and its 200 day moving average is $475.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

