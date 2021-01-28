RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

NYSE BABA opened at $260.25 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $704.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

