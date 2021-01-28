RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.20 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

