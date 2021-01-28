RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

