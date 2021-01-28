RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CFO Sells $820,716.52 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in RPM International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in RPM International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.