RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The stock has a market cap of C$99.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 532,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$102,426.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107,774 shares in the company, valued at C$7,335,746.50.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

