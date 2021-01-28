RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.25 ($47.35).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

