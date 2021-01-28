RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.25 ($47.35).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

