RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RTL Group stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

