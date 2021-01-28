Ruff (RUFF) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $808,018.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

