Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $790,148.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00877799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.26 or 0.04152913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017467 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

