Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) Short Interest Down 83.4% in January

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

RUHN remained flat at $$2.96 during midday trading on Thursday. 386,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,095. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.50. Ruhnn has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ruhnn by 147.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

