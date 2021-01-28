Rupiah Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $850,476.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.
Rupiah Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Buying and Selling Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
